24 Ki Sarkar: Modi's 'master plan' for Delhi

Sonam|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 11:40 PM IST
BJP's second list includes names of 72 candidates from 9 states and 2 union territories. Through that list, BJP has announced candidates for 11 states. Now BJP has become the leader in announcing candidates.

