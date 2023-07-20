trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637926
NewsVideos
videoDetails

24 Year Old Dies as he gets electrocuted in Treadmill in Delhi's Rohini Gym

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
Rohini Gym Current News: A shocking case has come to light from Delhi's Rohini. A young man has died due to electrocution during a workout on a treadmill in a gym. A case has been registered against the gym operator. The age of the youth is said to be 24 years.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Parliament monsoon session: BJP's attack on opposition's uproar-Opposition does not want discussion on Manipur
play icon2:6
Parliament monsoon session: BJP's attack on opposition's uproar-Opposition does not want discussion on Manipur
Delhi Breaking: Demonstration of Youth Congress regarding Manipur Video, from Parliament to street protests
play icon3:14
Delhi Breaking: Demonstration of Youth Congress regarding Manipur Video, from Parliament to street protests
Assure the nation, guilty will not be spared: PM Modi on Manipur viral video of two women brutalized
play icon2:33
Assure the nation, guilty will not be spared: PM Modi on Manipur viral video of two women brutalized
“Smriti Irani is incompetent minister, she should resign,” says Priyanka Chaturvedi on viral Manipur video
play icon4:1
“Smriti Irani is incompetent minister, she should resign,” says Priyanka Chaturvedi on viral Manipur video
“Capital punishment…” Manipur CM Biren Singh breaks silence on horrific viral video of Manipur women
play icon3:36
“Capital punishment…” Manipur CM Biren Singh breaks silence on horrific viral video of Manipur women
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Parliament monsoon session: BJP's attack on opposition's uproar-Opposition does not want discussion on Manipur
play icon2:6
Parliament monsoon session: BJP's attack on opposition's uproar-Opposition does not want discussion on Manipur
Delhi Breaking: Demonstration of Youth Congress regarding Manipur Video, from Parliament to street protests
play icon3:14
Delhi Breaking: Demonstration of Youth Congress regarding Manipur Video, from Parliament to street protests
Assure the nation, guilty will not be spared: PM Modi on Manipur viral video of two women brutalized
play icon2:33
Assure the nation, guilty will not be spared: PM Modi on Manipur viral video of two women brutalized
“Smriti Irani is incompetent minister, she should resign,” says Priyanka Chaturvedi on viral Manipur video
play icon4:1
“Smriti Irani is incompetent minister, she should resign,” says Priyanka Chaturvedi on viral Manipur video
“Capital punishment…” Manipur CM Biren Singh breaks silence on horrific viral video of Manipur women
play icon3:36
“Capital punishment…” Manipur CM Biren Singh breaks silence on horrific viral video of Manipur women
rohini gym current news,rohini gym current case,rohini gym,rohini gym case,gym current case,gym current news,rohini gym news,rohini gym current news today,current in rohini gym,treadmill current,treadmill current news,boy dies due to treadmill current,24 years old boy dies,24 years old boy dies due to treadmill current,24 year old dies,24 year old dies on treadmill,treadmill current in rohini,rohini gym breaking,rohini gym breaking news,Breaking News,