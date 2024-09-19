Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2795313https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/watch-top-50-news-of-the-day-2795313.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 50 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 08:38 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A major train accident occurred in Mathura, UP. 25 coaches of the goods train have derailed. Authorities have restored the rail route. Actually, a goods train carrying coal on the Agra-Delhi railway track derailed 800 meters ahead of Vrindavan Road station. 25 wagons of the goods train ran over each other. Due to which three tracks of Delhi-Agra route were disrupted due to coal spreading on the tracks. In this report, see 50 big news of the morning in a quick manner.

All Videos

JPC to hold important meet on Waqf Amendment Bill
Play Icon03:55
JPC to hold important meet on Waqf Amendment Bill
Deshhit: 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogan Shouters Now Under Yogi's Radar
Play Icon28:56
Deshhit: 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogan Shouters Now Under Yogi's Radar
Rajneeti: Lalu Prasad Yadav Faces New Troubles in Land-for-Jobs Scam
Play Icon37:27
Rajneeti: Lalu Prasad Yadav Faces New Troubles in Land-for-Jobs Scam
Baat Pate Ki: India Sends Notice to Pakistan on Reviewing Indus Water Treaty
Play Icon36:02
Baat Pate Ki: India Sends Notice to Pakistan on Reviewing Indus Water Treaty
DNA: Noida Encounter: Police Shoot Robbery Suspect
Play Icon04:57
DNA: Noida Encounter: Police Shoot Robbery Suspect

Trending Videos

JPC to hold important meet on Waqf Amendment Bill
play icon3:55
JPC to hold important meet on Waqf Amendment Bill
Deshhit: 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogan Shouters Now Under Yogi's Radar
play icon28:56
Deshhit: 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogan Shouters Now Under Yogi's Radar
Rajneeti: Lalu Prasad Yadav Faces New Troubles in Land-for-Jobs Scam
play icon37:27
Rajneeti: Lalu Prasad Yadav Faces New Troubles in Land-for-Jobs Scam
Baat Pate Ki: India Sends Notice to Pakistan on Reviewing Indus Water Treaty
play icon36:2
Baat Pate Ki: India Sends Notice to Pakistan on Reviewing Indus Water Treaty
DNA: Noida Encounter: Police Shoot Robbery Suspect
play icon4:57
DNA: Noida Encounter: Police Shoot Robbery Suspect