Watch TOP 50 News of the day

Sep 19, 2024

A major train accident occurred in Mathura, UP. 25 coaches of the goods train have derailed. Authorities have restored the rail route. Actually, a goods train carrying coal on the Agra-Delhi railway track derailed 800 meters ahead of Vrindavan Road station. 25 wagons of the goods train ran over each other. Due to which three tracks of Delhi-Agra route were disrupted due to coal spreading on the tracks. In this report, see 50 big news of the morning in a quick manner.