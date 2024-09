videoDetails

JPC to hold important meet on Waqf Amendment Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 08:38 AM IST

An important meeting of JPC is to be held today on the Waqf Amendment Bill. This meeting will be held for two days today and tomorrow. Let us tell you that JPC has received 84 lakh suggestions so far. The bill will be presented before the stakeholders.