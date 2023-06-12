2400-Foot Asteroid Empire State Building-Sized Is Coming Closer To Earth | Zee News English

NewsVideos
2400-Foot Asteroid Empire State Building-Sized Is Coming Closer To Earth

Jun 12, 2023
A skyscraper-sized asteroid will pass very close to Earth this week, but it won’t pose an actual threat to our planet. The asteroid in question is known as Asteroid 1994 XD, and it was discovered in 1994 by the Spacewatch group at Kitt Peak Observatory in Arizona. Asteroid 1994 XD is expected to pass within 1.8 million miles of Earth on Monday, June 12, around 9:00 pm ET.

