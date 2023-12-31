trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704576
25 big news related to Ayodhya Ram temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Today PM Modi is going on a one-day visit to Ayodhya. The construction work of Ram temple being built in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. The consecration of Ram temple is going to happen on 22 January 2024. Watch 25 big news related to Ayodhya Ram temple in quick manner.

