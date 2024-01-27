trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714546
25 crore offer to AAP MLAs - Kejriwal's big claim

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made a big claim in Delhi. He said that BJP has given an offer of Rs 25 crore to AAP MLAs in Delhi. BJP preparing to topple AAP government in Delhi

