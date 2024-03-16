NewsVideos
25 News: EC will Announce election dates at 3 pm

Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
25 News: Election Commission will announce the election dates at 3 pm. This time Lok Sabha elections may be held in 7-8 phases. Whereas voting for Lok Sabha elections can be held in April May. The country's model code of conduct will come into force with the announcement of elections.

