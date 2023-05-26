NewsVideos
videoDetails

25 Political Parties to participate in New Parliament inauguration ceremony, 20 to boycott

|Updated: May 26, 2023, 09:13 AM IST
The inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House is going to take place on 28 May 2023 in Delhi. About 25 political parties will participate in the inauguration ceremony, while 20 parties boycotted the program.

All Videos

Leading Ladies Of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan And Kriti Sanon Spotted Together
0:40
Leading Ladies Of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan And Kriti Sanon Spotted Together
MODI 9 YEARS: Congress's scathing attack on completion of 9 years of Modi government
3:32
MODI 9 YEARS: Congress's scathing attack on completion of 9 years of Modi government
Supreme Court to announce big Verdict on New Parliament Building Inauguration
8:20
Supreme Court to announce big Verdict on New Parliament Building Inauguration
Guwahati: Flood like situation due to bursting of water pipeline, 20 people injured. pipe line burst
6:37
Guwahati: Flood like situation due to bursting of water pipeline, 20 people injured. pipe line burst
Kashmiri Pandits leaves for Kheer Bhawani Yatra
3:35
Kashmiri Pandits leaves for Kheer Bhawani Yatra

Trending Videos

0:40
Leading Ladies Of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan And Kriti Sanon Spotted Together
3:32
MODI 9 YEARS: Congress's scathing attack on completion of 9 years of Modi government
8:20
Supreme Court to announce big Verdict on New Parliament Building Inauguration
6:37
Guwahati: Flood like situation due to bursting of water pipeline, 20 people injured. pipe line burst
3:35
Kashmiri Pandits leaves for Kheer Bhawani Yatra
New Parliament Inauguration,new parliament inauguration live,New Parliament Building Inauguration,new parliament building inauguration date,new parliament building inauguration boycott,parliament Inauguration,parliament inauguration boycott,boycott of new parliament building,new parliament boycott,inauguration of new parliament building,inauguration,Top news,Latest News,today news,Zee News,Hindi News,Breaking News,Top 50 news,top hindi news,TMC,BJP,CPI,CPIM,