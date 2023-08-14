trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649077
Furious form of nature in Himachal Pradesh, 'Orgy of death' seen in Shiva temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 06:31 PM IST
A big accident has happened in Shimla of Himachal Pradesh on Monday of Sawan. More than 50 devotees are feared to be buried. This accident happened due to landslide, heavy rain in Himachal disrupted life.

