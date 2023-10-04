trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670937
नीरज चोपड़ा ने फिर रचा इतिहास, जेवलिन में जीता गोल्ड

Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
Asian Games 2023: Javelin throw athlete Neeraj Chopra has created history in the Asian Games being held in China. Neeraj has given India its 17th overall gold medal by defeating China.
