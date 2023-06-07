NewsVideos
videoDetails

288 people announced dead in Balasore Train Accident, 83 dead bodies yet to be identified

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
So far 288 people have died in the Coromandel Express train accident in Balasore, Odisha. So the Chief Secretary says that still 83 dead bodies are yet to be identified. Further in this report, see 100 big headlines of the day in a flash.

All Videos

Know beneficial remedies for Sankashti Chaturthi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
3:35
Know beneficial remedies for Sankashti Chaturthi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 7th June 2023
5:33
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 7th June 2023
Anurag Thakur appeals by tweeting over Wrestlers Protest
0:47
Anurag Thakur appeals by tweeting over Wrestlers Protest
WTC to be played today between India and Australia
3:22
WTC to be played today between India and Australia
Dead bodies of 2 children found in boxes in Delhi's Jamia area
0:36
Dead bodies of 2 children found in boxes in Delhi's Jamia area

Trending Videos

3:35
Know beneficial remedies for Sankashti Chaturthi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
5:33
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 7th June 2023
0:47
Anurag Thakur appeals by tweeting over Wrestlers Protest
3:22
WTC to be played today between India and Australia
0:36
Dead bodies of 2 children found in boxes in Delhi's Jamia area
odisha coromandel express accident,odisha coromandel accident,Balasore,balasore train accident live,train accident,train accident train odisha hindi,accident,accident train accident train accident,accident in odisha live,coromandel express accident,coromandel express accident news,coromandel express accident death body video,coromandel express accident death toll,coromandel express accident death name list,Zee News,Top news,Hindi News,Latest News,Top 100,