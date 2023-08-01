trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643082
3 dead and 45 other injured in Nuh Violence

Aug 01, 2023
Nuh Violence: Stone pelting and arson took place during Bajrang Dal's procession in Nuh, Mewat, Haryana, after which violence broke out there. Two people lost their lives and many people were injured in this. The sudden stone pelting during the procession turned into violence. After the clash between the two groups, more than three dozen vehicles were set on fire. Stones were also pelted at the police. According to Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran, 3 have died and 45 have been injured in the violence.

