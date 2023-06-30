trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629120
3 injured after vehicle in Amarnath security convoy skids off highway

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra 2023: Big news is coming before the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra. A vehicle involved in the safety of passengers has met with an accident. DSP and three other people have been injured in this accident.
