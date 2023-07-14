trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635219
3 Injured In Kerala After Ambulance And Kerala Education Minister's Pilot Vehicle Collision; Lawsuit Filed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Three persons were injured in a massive collision between the pilot vehicle of Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty and an ambulance in Kerala’s Kollam on July 3.
