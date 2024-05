videoDetails

3 Killed in Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Delhi's Krishna Nagar

| Updated: May 26, 2024, 02:08 PM IST

Another big news is coming from Delhi. Three people died in a fire in a house in Krishnanagar area. While 10 people have been injured. A 40 year old woman and her 18 year old son have died. While one body is yet to be identified. At the same time, the reaction of Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg has come to the fore.