3 people dead due ti fire incident in Jammu Kashmir's Ramban

|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 07:36 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Fire Video: A massive fire has been witnessed in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir. In this accident, about 3 people have died due to burn in the fire.
