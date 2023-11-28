trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692986
30 SEC NEWS: 70 people died due to flood rain in Kenya

|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
30 SEC NEWS: Bad news is coming from African country Kenya. 70 people have died due to floods. At the same time, thousands of people have become homeless due to the rains, due to the floods caused by the rains, even houses, roads and bridges were washed away.
