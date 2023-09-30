trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668956
30 SEC NEWS: Women Reservation Bill gets approval from the President, Nari Shakti Vandan becomes law.

|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
30 SEC NEWS: Women Reservation Bill has received approval from the President, after which Nari Shakti Vandan has become a law. Giving this information, the Central Government has issued a notification.
