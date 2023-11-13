trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687754
NewsVideos
videoDetails

38 days of Gaza war completed, what has happened so far?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
38 days of Gaza war are about to complete. About 1107 people have been killed there and the Israeli army has surrounded Al Shifa Hospital. The biggest news starts from here because this incident can prove to be decisive for the war. It is being claimed that the command center of Hamas is running from inside Al-Shifa Hospital.
Follow Us

All Videos

Congress spokesperson's big statement on Mahadev batting app
Play Icon8:43
Congress spokesperson's big statement on Mahadev batting app
Jaish terrorist killed in Pakistan
Play Icon2:33
Jaish terrorist killed in Pakistan
Taal Thok Ke: Why is Congress silent on 'Mahadev Betting App'?
Play Icon8:14
Taal Thok Ke: Why is Congress silent on 'Mahadev Betting App'?
Taal Thok Ke: BJP Spokesperson gets angry in debate
Play Icon9:26
Taal Thok Ke: BJP Spokesperson gets angry in debate
MP Election 2023 : PM Modi attacks Congress in Madhya Pradesh
Play Icon1:40
MP Election 2023 : PM Modi attacks Congress in Madhya Pradesh

Trending Videos

Congress spokesperson's big statement on Mahadev batting app
play icon8:43
Congress spokesperson's big statement on Mahadev batting app
Jaish terrorist killed in Pakistan
play icon2:33
Jaish terrorist killed in Pakistan
Taal Thok Ke: Why is Congress silent on 'Mahadev Betting App'?
play icon8:14
Taal Thok Ke: Why is Congress silent on 'Mahadev Betting App'?
Taal Thok Ke: BJP Spokesperson gets angry in debate
play icon9:26
Taal Thok Ke: BJP Spokesperson gets angry in debate
MP Election 2023 : PM Modi attacks Congress in Madhya Pradesh
play icon1:40
MP Election 2023 : PM Modi attacks Congress in Madhya Pradesh
israel palestine conflict,Israel Palestine,Israel Hamas War,israel palestine war,Israel news,Israel Hamas,israel vs hamas,Israel Gaza,hamas attack israel,israel palestine news,israel vs palestine,Israel military,palestine and israel,israel hamas conflict,Netanyahu,idf attack on hamas,israel attack hamas,israel airstrikes on hamas tunnel,israel airstrikes video,hamas tunnel,Al Shifa Hospital,Gaza attack,gaza attack israel,Gaza Hospital Attack,