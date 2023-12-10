trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697344
NewsVideos
videoDetails

4 arrests so far in Gogamedi murder case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur. In this case, police have arrested 3 accused including two shooters.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chhattisgarh new CM Face: All three observers of BJP reached Raipur
Play Icon3:59
Chhattisgarh new CM Face: All three observers of BJP reached Raipur
Who is the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh?
Play Icon2:41
Who is the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh?
Who killed Gogamedi? Police action intensified
Play Icon4:27
Who killed Gogamedi? Police action intensified
Raid continues on MP Dheeraj Sahu's premises
Play Icon4:57
Raid continues on MP Dheeraj Sahu's premises
Final decision on CM of 3 states today
Play Icon9:30
Final decision on CM of 3 states today

Trending Videos

Chhattisgarh new CM Face: All three observers of BJP reached Raipur
play icon3:59
Chhattisgarh new CM Face: All three observers of BJP reached Raipur
Who is the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh?
play icon2:41
Who is the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh?
Who killed Gogamedi? Police action intensified
play icon4:27
Who killed Gogamedi? Police action intensified
Raid continues on MP Dheeraj Sahu's premises
play icon4:57
Raid continues on MP Dheeraj Sahu's premises
Final decision on CM of 3 states today
play icon9:30
Final decision on CM of 3 states today
gogamedi wife video,rajput samaj,sukhdev singh wife statement,Sukhdev singh gogamedi news,Jaipur News,Rajput Karni Sena,Rajasthan news,Sukhdev singh gogamedi murder news,sukhdev singh wife ka video,sukhdev singh ki patni ka video,gogamedi wife ultimatum,gaogamedi wife on ashok gehlot,Gogamedi murder case update,Lawrence Bishnoi,gogamedi murderer confession,sukhdev singh gogamedi firing news,karni sena,gogamedi ke htyaare ka kubulnama,gogamedi case update,