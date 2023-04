videoDetails

4 days remand given to Atiq Ahmed's Shooters

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

The three accused in the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were produced in the Prayagraj CJM court today (April 19). The court has approved the police remand of the killers of Atiq-Ashraf. The shooters have been sent on four-day police remand