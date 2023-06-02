NewsVideos
4 IAF Rafale carries out long range mission in sky

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
4 Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force have successfully carried out a mission. For about 6 hours, these fighter jets flew in the air and defeated the enemies in the air and attacked such a location in the Indian Ocean, hearing which the fear of Rafale would increase among the enemies. Watch exclusive report.

