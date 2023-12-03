trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695017
NewsVideos
videoDetails

4 Killed, 50 Injured In Philippines's University Explosion, Army On Alert | Catholic Mass Blast

|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Four persons were killed and at least fifty injured when an explosion occurred at a university in the southern Philippines during a Catholic Mass on Sunday, December 3.
Follow Us

All Videos

Assembly Election Result 2023: Big Win for Brand Modi
Play Icon7:15
Assembly Election Result 2023: Big Win for Brand Modi
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot accepts defeat
Play Icon3:10
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot accepts defeat
Assembly Election 2023 Results: People trust Modi's guarantee, says CM Yogi
Play Icon3:44
Assembly Election 2023 Results: People trust Modi's guarantee, says CM Yogi
Assembly Election Results 2023: Women accepted Modi's guarantee -Smriti Irani
Play Icon10:45
Assembly Election Results 2023: Women accepted Modi's guarantee -Smriti Irani
MP Election Results 2023: Statement of Shivraj Singh and wife on the results
Play Icon9:43
MP Election Results 2023: Statement of Shivraj Singh and wife on the results

Trending Videos

Assembly Election Result 2023: Big Win for Brand Modi
play icon7:15
Assembly Election Result 2023: Big Win for Brand Modi
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot accepts defeat
play icon3:10
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot accepts defeat
Assembly Election 2023 Results: People trust Modi's guarantee, says CM Yogi
play icon3:44
Assembly Election 2023 Results: People trust Modi's guarantee, says CM Yogi
Assembly Election Results 2023: Women accepted Modi's guarantee -Smriti Irani
play icon10:45
Assembly Election Results 2023: Women accepted Modi's guarantee -Smriti Irani
MP Election Results 2023: Statement of Shivraj Singh and wife on the results
play icon9:43
MP Election Results 2023: Statement of Shivraj Singh and wife on the results