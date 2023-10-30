trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682010
4 school students dies due to Bus Accident in UP's Badaun

|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Five people, including four children, died in a collision between a bus and a school van in Seha Naviganj of Usawan police station area in Badaun. The driver of the school van is also among the dead. Till now the bodies of four students and the driver have reached the district hospital. The death toll in school van and bus accidents may increase further. A total of 14 children were sent to the hospital in critical condition. DM and SSP also reached the district hospital. Instructions given for better treatment of children.
