4 storey building collapses in Dombivali, Maharashtra, 2 people killed

|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
A big accident has happened in Maharashtra. A 4 storey building has collapsed in Dombivali, Maharashtra. Two people have died due to the building collapse, while three people have been saved.
