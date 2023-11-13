trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687758
40 laborers trapped in tunnel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
A major accident occurred due to the collapse of a tunnel under construction in Uttarkashi. After which about 40 workers are trapped due to the collapse of the tunnel. Now the rescue operation is going on continuously to save the workers. Along with this, the work of removing debris from the accident site is also going on.
