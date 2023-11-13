trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687772
40 life trapped in the tunnel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Development is taking place on a large scale in Uttarakhand. Roads are being constructed, tunnels are being built, blasts are being done for construction on the mountains. Tunnels are being built at many places by cutting the sides of the mountains. The way work is being done in a hurry on road and rail routes in Uttarakhand is an invisible danger. These dangers are probably not visible to anyone right now. But their consequences will be very dangerous in the future. It is possible that the tunnel accident in Uttarkashi may also be related to it.
