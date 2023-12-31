trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704736
NewsVideos
videoDetails

40 News: Tehreek-e-Hurriyat tried to separate Jammu Kashmir from India, says Amit Shah

|Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Follow Us
40 News: After the Rajouri terrorist attack, the Central Government's action against terrorism continues. Now the Home Ministry has banned J&K's organization Tehreek-e-Hurrirat. The central government has declared it illegal under UAPA. Giving this information, the Home Ministry said that this organization is involved in a conspiracy to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India.

All Videos

Speed ​​News: Tehreek-e-Hurrirat declared terrorist organization
Play Icon6:4
Speed ​​News: Tehreek-e-Hurrirat declared terrorist organization
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Home Ministry bans J&K organization Tehreek-e-Hurrirat
Play Icon1:32
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Home Ministry bans J&K organization Tehreek-e-Hurrirat
Political turmoil increased in Bihar, Assembly Speaker met Lalu Yadav
Play Icon6:3
Political turmoil increased in Bihar, Assembly Speaker met Lalu Yadav
PM Modi spoke about his last Mann Ki Baat of 2023
Play Icon30:42
PM Modi spoke about his last Mann Ki Baat of 2023
Which politicians have Rajyoga in their horoscope?
Play Icon14:57
Which politicians have Rajyoga in their horoscope?

Trending Videos

Speed ​​News: Tehreek-e-Hurrirat declared terrorist organization
play icon6:4
Speed ​​News: Tehreek-e-Hurrirat declared terrorist organization
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Home Ministry bans J&K organization Tehreek-e-Hurrirat
play icon1:32
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Home Ministry bans J&K organization Tehreek-e-Hurrirat
Political turmoil increased in Bihar, Assembly Speaker met Lalu Yadav
play icon6:3
Political turmoil increased in Bihar, Assembly Speaker met Lalu Yadav
PM Modi spoke about his last Mann Ki Baat of 2023
play icon30:42
PM Modi spoke about his last Mann Ki Baat of 2023
Which politicians have Rajyoga in their horoscope?
play icon14:57
Which politicians have Rajyoga in their horoscope?
40 news,Jammu Kashmir,UAPA Act,Amit Shah,Zee News,Breaking News,breaking news hindi,Hindi News,jammu kashmir breaking,Home Ministry has banned J&K,organization Tehreek-e-Hurrirat,central government declared,it illegal under UAPA,Giving this information,Home Ministry said,organization UAPA,conspiracy to separate,Jammu and Kashmir,Bharat Sarkar,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,hindi news live,zee news tv live,amit shah news,amit shah hindi news,