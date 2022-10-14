NewsVideos

45pc loans under scheme 'Mudra' were given to women: Nirmala Sitharaman

|Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 03:00 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, in response to a question about how technology interacts with financial solutions to empower women in India, that 45% of all loans provided under the "Mudra" programme have gone to women, which is one way to say that the government is working to empower women. She made these remarks after an event at Johns Hopkins University event in Washington on the topic "Technology, Finance and Governance: The Multiplier Effect".

