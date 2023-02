videoDetails

47-year-old man stabbed and dragged a girl by hair after she rejected his marriage proposal

| Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

Anger grew over the shocking display of violence by a man who allegedly attacked a minor girl with a sharp weapon and was caught on camera dragging her by her hair across the streets of the Gudhiyari area of Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.