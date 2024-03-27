Advertisement
5 Chinese nationals killed in attack in Pakistan

Sonam|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
Pakistan Terror Attack: Again a major terrorist attack has taken place in Pakistan..and this time China has become the target. 5 Chinese citizens have died in a major suicide attack. The terrorist blew up the convoy of Chinese engineers with a bomb.

