5 temples of Bulandshahr vandalized, tension in the area

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
An incident of disturbing communal harmony has come to light in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Some unknown anti-social elements vandalized five Hindu temples.

