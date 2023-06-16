NewsVideos
videoDetails

5 terrorists killed during encounter in Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Encounter: Security forces have got a big success in Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir. During the encounter with the terrorists, it has been reported that 5 terrorists have been killed, while the search operation is still going on.

All Videos

Electric Poles and trees broken as Biparjpoy hits Gujarat
play icon5:25
Electric Poles and trees broken as Biparjpoy hits Gujarat
Jammu-Kashmir Security Forces foils major infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara
play icon3:14
Jammu-Kashmir Security Forces foils major infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara
Gujarat's Health Minister Rushikesh Patel makes big statement over Biparjoy
play icon1:38
Gujarat's Health Minister Rushikesh Patel makes big statement over Biparjoy
NDRF makes big statement over Biparjoy cyclone in Gujarat, 'Zero Casualty in storm'
play icon1:10
NDRF makes big statement over Biparjoy cyclone in Gujarat, 'Zero Casualty in storm'
IMD issues high alert over Biparjoy in many districts of Rajasthan after Gujarat
play icon3:59
IMD issues high alert over Biparjoy in many districts of Rajasthan after Gujarat

Trending Videos

Electric Poles and trees broken as Biparjpoy hits Gujarat
play icon5:25
Electric Poles and trees broken as Biparjpoy hits Gujarat
Jammu-Kashmir Security Forces foils major infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara
play icon3:14
Jammu-Kashmir Security Forces foils major infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara
Gujarat's Health Minister Rushikesh Patel makes big statement over Biparjoy
play icon1:38
Gujarat's Health Minister Rushikesh Patel makes big statement over Biparjoy
NDRF makes big statement over Biparjoy cyclone in Gujarat, 'Zero Casualty in storm'
play icon1:10
NDRF makes big statement over Biparjoy cyclone in Gujarat, 'Zero Casualty in storm'
IMD issues high alert over Biparjoy in many districts of Rajasthan after Gujarat
play icon3:59
IMD issues high alert over Biparjoy in many districts of Rajasthan after Gujarat
jammu kashmir encounter,jammu kashmir encounter live,jammu kashmir encounter today,jammu kashmir search operation today,Kupwara,kupwara news today,Kupwara Encounter,kupwara encounter today news,kupwara encounter live,kupwara encounter today,Encounter,encounter in jammu,encounter in jammu and kashmir,encounter in jammu live,J&K encounter,Search operation,search operation in kashmir,search operation in kupwara,Zee News,Hindi News,Breaking News,latest,