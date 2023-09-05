trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658012
51 Vedic Acharyas..Mantras will be recited..PM Modi will create history in Ayodhya

|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Ram Mandir Updated News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. PM Modi will perform the first aarti of Ramlala. 51 Vedic Acharyas from South and North have been invited. During this, Vedic mantras will be chanted in Sanskrit.
