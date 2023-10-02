trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669753
6 people murdered in old enmity over land dispute in Deoria

Oct 02, 2023
Deoria Murder Case: Six people have been murdered in an old rivalry over a land dispute. Taking action in the murder case in Deoria, UP, the police arrested 2 accused. There was a bloody conflict between the two parties here. In which 6 people have died.
