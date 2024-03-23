Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

60 people died in Moscow terrorist attack

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A major terrorist attack took place in Moscow, the capital of Russia. An incident of firing and explosion has come to light at the Crocus City Hall near the Russian capital Moscow. At least 60 people are reported killed in this attack.

All Videos

Who will run Delhi government after Kejriwal's arrest?
Play Icon02:33
Who will run Delhi government after Kejriwal's arrest?
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon08:12
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Know how the problem will be solved by the grace of Shiva
Play Icon06:02
Know how the problem will be solved by the grace of Shiva
ASI conducted survey in Bhojshala complex of Dhar
Play Icon03:24
ASI conducted survey in Bhojshala complex of Dhar
Seven agreements signed between India and Bhutan
Play Icon01:19
Seven agreements signed between India and Bhutan

Trending Videos

Who will run Delhi government after Kejriwal's arrest?
play icon2:33
Who will run Delhi government after Kejriwal's arrest?
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon8:12
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Know how the problem will be solved by the grace of Shiva
play icon6:2
Know how the problem will be solved by the grace of Shiva
ASI conducted survey in Bhojshala complex of Dhar
play icon3:24
ASI conducted survey in Bhojshala complex of Dhar
Seven agreements signed between India and Bhutan
play icon1:19
Seven agreements signed between India and Bhutan