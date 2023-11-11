trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686833
60 SEC NEWS: JP Nadda will release BJP's manifesto in MP

|Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Madhya pradesh election 2023: BJP national president JP Nadda will release BJP's manifesto for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. Nadda has reached Madhya Pradesh for this program. Let us tell you that just before the voting in Madhya Pradesh, BJP is going to open the box of promises for the people.
