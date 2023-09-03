trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657079
7 Burries under Debris and 2 dies as part of Mumbai Building Collapses

Sep 03, 2023
Mumbai Building Collapse: A horrifying incident has come to light from Mumbai. Portions of two buildings have collapsed near Dhobi Lake in Bhiwandi, Mumbai. Two people have died due to falling part and about 7 people have been reported buried.
