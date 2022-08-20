7 Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident In Rajasthan; PM Expresses Grief

In a painful road accident in Rajasthan's Pali district, 7 devotees were killed and more than 20 people were injured. This accident happened due to the collision of truck and tractor, on which Prime Minister Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed grief.

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 08:06 PM IST

