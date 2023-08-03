trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643963
NewsVideos
videoDetails

7 people dead in Haryana Nuh Violence Case

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Nuh Violence: Haryana government on Wednesday said mobile internet and SMS services will remain suspended in Nuh and some other places in the state till August 5 with a view to prevent any disturbance to peace and public order in the wake of communal clashes. Apart from Nuh, these services will remain closed in Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar sub-divisions of Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram districts. Meanwhile, a person named Pradeep has died in Delhi and till now about 7 people have become victims of violence.

All Videos

Jaya Bachchan requests Indian government to bring back baby girl Ariha Shah from Germany
play icon1:43
Jaya Bachchan requests Indian government to bring back baby girl Ariha Shah from Germany
ASI Survey of Gyanvapi to begin from tomorrow!
play icon2:6
ASI Survey of Gyanvapi to begin from tomorrow!
Muslim side's Rasheed Firangi Mahali makes big statement on Allahabad High Court's decision
play icon1:38
Muslim side's Rasheed Firangi Mahali makes big statement on Allahabad High Court's decision
Gyanvapi masjid Case update: Allahabad HC's big decision in Gyanvapi case, Gyanvapi will be surveyed
play icon3:54
Gyanvapi masjid Case update: Allahabad HC's big decision in Gyanvapi case, Gyanvapi will be surveyed
Gyanvapi masjid case update: Mahavijay of Hindu side in Gyanvapi case, HC orders Gyanvasi survey
play icon3:22
Gyanvapi masjid case update: Mahavijay of Hindu side in Gyanvapi case, HC orders Gyanvasi survey

Trending Videos

Jaya Bachchan requests Indian government to bring back baby girl Ariha Shah from Germany
play icon1:43
Jaya Bachchan requests Indian government to bring back baby girl Ariha Shah from Germany
ASI Survey of Gyanvapi to begin from tomorrow!
play icon2:6
ASI Survey of Gyanvapi to begin from tomorrow!
Muslim side's Rasheed Firangi Mahali makes big statement on Allahabad High Court's decision
play icon1:38
Muslim side's Rasheed Firangi Mahali makes big statement on Allahabad High Court's decision
Gyanvapi masjid Case update: Allahabad HC's big decision in Gyanvapi case, Gyanvapi will be surveyed
play icon3:54
Gyanvapi masjid Case update: Allahabad HC's big decision in Gyanvapi case, Gyanvapi will be surveyed
Gyanvapi masjid case update: Mahavijay of Hindu side in Gyanvapi case, HC orders Gyanvasi survey
play icon3:22
Gyanvapi masjid case update: Mahavijay of Hindu side in Gyanvapi case, HC orders Gyanvasi survey
Nuh Violence,nuh violence big update,IRB 2nd Battalion,IRB 2nd Battalion office shift,irb 2nd battalion office shift in nuh,nuh mewat news,Nuh,haryana nuh,haryana nuh mewat ki taaja khabar,Haryana Nuh Violence,haryana nuh news,nuh violence highlights,Gurugram,gurugram news today,gurugram violence today,faridabad news,faridabad violence,stone pelting haryana,Bajrang Dal,bajrang dal shobha yatra 2023,Shobha Yatra,shobha yatra haryana,shobha yatra2023,Mewat,