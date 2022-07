7 year Old’s finger broken by a robot in a chess match | Zee English News

In the Moscow Open chess tournament, when a robot grabbed a 7-year-old’s finger and broke it. A video of the incident went viral, raising debates about technology taking over human intelligence.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

