70 percent of the construction work of Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya completed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

70 percent of the construction work of Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya has been completed. The construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. Ram Mandir will be ready by the year 2024. For this, the night shift of artisans has also been started.