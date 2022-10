75-year-old 'vegetarian' crocodile Babia who lived near Kerala temple dies

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

Have you ever heard of a ‘vegetarian’ crocodile? Yes, it’s very unlikely to hear those two words together. But the Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy temple claims a ‘vegetarian’ crocodile lived in a lake near the temple and often roamed around in the premises too!