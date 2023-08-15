trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649398
77th Independence Day: PM Modi gave the biggest gift to the poor on Independence Day! BREAKING NEWS

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Independence Day 2023: On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, PM Modi announced from the Red Fort to free the country from three evils. He said that fighting corruption, familyism and appeasement is the need of the hour. These three evils have eaten up the country like termites and because of this the country has been ruined. Along with this, he also listed the achievements of his government. Know the big things of PM Modi's speech and what were its meanings.

