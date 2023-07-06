trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631846
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"82 saal ka sher abhi bhi zinda hai," says Anil Deshmukh on Ajit Pawar's "retirement" remark

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Responding to Ajit Pawar’s remark on NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) President, Sharad Pawar’s loyalist, Anil Deshmukh after meeting the NCP leaders on July 05, while addressing reporters, said, “Even at the age of 83, Sharad Pawar is fighting like a lion and will continue to do so. Referring to Sharad Pawar, he asserted that both the party’s symbol and the party (NCP) belong to Sharad Pawar and added that both, the party as well as the symbol will remain with his faction or remain with us.”
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Delhi: Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar at his residence amid political crisis in NCP
play icon1:1
Delhi: Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar at his residence amid political crisis in NCP
“Organisation is intact, all state committees are with Sharad Pawar…” says PC Chacko after NCP meeting
play icon1:43
“Organisation is intact, all state committees are with Sharad Pawar…” says PC Chacko after NCP meeting
“Drama…” Digvijaya Singh takes jibe at MP CM Chouhan for washing Sidhi incident victim’s feet
play icon4:14
“Drama…” Digvijaya Singh takes jibe at MP CM Chouhan for washing Sidhi incident victim’s feet
Taal Thok Ke: Mama's 'atonement' is electoral, 'foot wash' saved votes
play icon49:30
Taal Thok Ke: Mama's 'atonement' is electoral, 'foot wash' saved votes
What caused the giant 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean?
play icon1:38
What caused the giant 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean?
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Delhi: Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar at his residence amid political crisis in NCP
play icon1:1
Delhi: Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar at his residence amid political crisis in NCP
“Organisation is intact, all state committees are with Sharad Pawar…” says PC Chacko after NCP meeting
play icon1:43
“Organisation is intact, all state committees are with Sharad Pawar…” says PC Chacko after NCP meeting
“Drama…” Digvijaya Singh takes jibe at MP CM Chouhan for washing Sidhi incident victim’s feet
play icon4:14
“Drama…” Digvijaya Singh takes jibe at MP CM Chouhan for washing Sidhi incident victim’s feet
Taal Thok Ke: Mama's 'atonement' is electoral, 'foot wash' saved votes
play icon49:30
Taal Thok Ke: Mama's 'atonement' is electoral, 'foot wash' saved votes
What caused the giant 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean?
play icon1:38
What caused the giant 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean?