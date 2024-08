videoDetails

9 children died due to wall collapse in Madhya Pradesh Shahpur

| Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 02:48 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Wall Collapse: Big news is coming from Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. 9 children died after being buried under the wall in Shahpur area of ​​Sagar. It is being told that the work of making Shivling was going on here. Then a fifty-year-old mud wall collapsed near the temple premises. Due to which 9 children died on the spot. While 6 children are seriously injured.