9 Killed in Blast at Explosives Factory In Nagpur- Sources

|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Heart-wrenching news came from Nagpur, Maharashtra. Due to an explosion in an explosives manufacturing company here, 9 people including 6 women died while many people were injured.

Parliament Security Breach: How did 6 odd personas accused come together?
Play Icon6:41
Parliament Security Breach: How did 6 odd personas accused come together?
Parliament Security Breach Demand for discussion in Parliament Right or Wrong Taal Thok Ke
Play Icon40:24
Parliament Security Breach Demand for discussion in Parliament Right or Wrong Taal Thok Ke
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023: India beat South Africa by 8 wickets
Play Icon2:3
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023: India beat South Africa by 8 wickets
PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 in Varanasi
Play Icon8:34
PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 in Varanasi
'PM of country is Narendra Modi, not Manmohan Singh' says BJP spokesperson
Play Icon9:14
'PM of country is Narendra Modi, not Manmohan Singh' says BJP spokesperson

