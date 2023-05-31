NewsVideos
videoDetails

9 Years of PM Modi: How Modi's style evolution made headlines and redefined political fashion

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 02:03 PM IST
In a world where politics meets fashion, there emerges a charismatic leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose suave style statement has captured the attention of the nation. Let's take a look at PM Modi's stylevolution.

All Videos

Hindu boy converted under the guise of online gaming, started offering Namaz
0:56
Hindu boy converted under the guise of online gaming, started offering Namaz
“Rahul Gandhi insults India during his foreign visits,” says Anurag Thakur
2:26
“Rahul Gandhi insults India during his foreign visits,” says Anurag Thakur
AIMIM Leader Asaduddin Owaisi Challenges BJP Govt To Carry Out A Surgical Strike On China
1:45
AIMIM Leader Asaduddin Owaisi Challenges BJP Govt To Carry Out A Surgical Strike On China
Manoj Bajpayee Talks About His Favourite Moments While Shooting Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
20:50
Manoj Bajpayee Talks About His Favourite Moments While Shooting Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Model makes huge allegation against Tanveer Khan
13:19
Model makes huge allegation against Tanveer Khan

Trending Videos

0:56
Hindu boy converted under the guise of online gaming, started offering Namaz
2:26
“Rahul Gandhi insults India during his foreign visits,” says Anurag Thakur
1:45
AIMIM Leader Asaduddin Owaisi Challenges BJP Govt To Carry Out A Surgical Strike On China
20:50
Manoj Bajpayee Talks About His Favourite Moments While Shooting Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
13:19
Model makes huge allegation against Tanveer Khan
9 years of modi,