NewsVideos
videoDetails

9 Years Of PM Modi: How PM Modi Promotes Indian Art And Culture With Exquisite Gift to World Leaders

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:09 PM IST
Over the course of nine years as India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has emerged as a charismatic leader who actively promotes Indian art and culture on the global stage. One notable aspect of his diplomatic engagements has been his penchant for presenting exquisite gifts to world leaders, showcasing the richness and diversity of India's artistic heritage.

All Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: June 07, 2023
4:28
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 07, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: Conspiracy of Pakistan and Zakir ..Indiscriminate conversion of Hindu children
7:57
Baat Pate Ki: Conspiracy of Pakistan and Zakir ..Indiscriminate conversion of Hindu children
One mistake of Mukhtar Ansari's shooter 'Jeeva'!
9:7
One mistake of Mukhtar Ansari's shooter 'Jeeva'!
9 Years of Modi: From Digital India to Make in India, Unveiling Digital and Economic Revolution
4:5
9 Years of Modi: From Digital India to Make in India, Unveiling Digital and Economic Revolution
Gangster's elimination continues in UP!
9:26
Gangster's elimination continues in UP!

Trending Videos

4:28
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 07, 2023
7:57
Baat Pate Ki: Conspiracy of Pakistan and Zakir ..Indiscriminate conversion of Hindu children
9:7
One mistake of Mukhtar Ansari's shooter 'Jeeva'!
4:5
9 Years of Modi: From Digital India to Make in India, Unveiling Digital and Economic Revolution
9:26
Gangster's elimination continues in UP!
9 Years Of PM Modi,